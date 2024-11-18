Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Drops By 8.1%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.