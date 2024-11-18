Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Drops By 8.1%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.
About Ferrexpo
