Aviso Wealth Management Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aviso Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

TFLR stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

