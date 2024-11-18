Aviso Wealth Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Aviso Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CION Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 871,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after acquiring an additional 797,880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 373,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $604.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

CION Investment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

CION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Report on CION Investment

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.