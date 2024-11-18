Aviso Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Aviso Wealth Management trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN opened at $756.81 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $753.69 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $985.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.