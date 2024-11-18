Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 91,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.81.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

