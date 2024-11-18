MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.