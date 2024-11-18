Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $604,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.23. The company had a trading volume of 246,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,292. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $544.38. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

