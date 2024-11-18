Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.04.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NOW stock opened at $1,014.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $932.47 and a 200-day moving average of $825.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 33.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.