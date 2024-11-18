Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 588,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $287.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $243.87 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

