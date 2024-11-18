Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139,265 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,758 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 243.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $21.71 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

