United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,011,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,569,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

