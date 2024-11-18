Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $322.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.70 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

