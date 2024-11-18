LMR Partners LLP Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 0.4% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $45,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 77.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,586,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $489.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

