Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.