Insider Selling: Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $165.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enpro by 168.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 357.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.