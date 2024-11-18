Natixis Advisors LLC Has $48.88 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,822 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $48,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.9 %

RIO opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.