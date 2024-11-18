The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.