Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

