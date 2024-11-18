Natixis Advisors LLC Has $35.46 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $35,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $183.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

