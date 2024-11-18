Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Further Reading

