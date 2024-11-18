Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $162.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.24. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

