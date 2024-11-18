Holistic Financial Partners Sells 808 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Embraer were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after buying an additional 137,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 102.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 728,592 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Embraer by 76.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

ERJ opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

