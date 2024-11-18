Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MARB stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.