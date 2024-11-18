Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 4.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

