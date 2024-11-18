OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.77 on Monday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

