LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,624 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

