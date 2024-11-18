OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
