Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 273.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $45.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

