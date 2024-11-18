Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.90.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
