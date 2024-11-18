Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.