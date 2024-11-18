Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 644,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $41,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

