Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 338 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 562,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 159.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

