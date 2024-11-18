SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $103.95 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $84.49 and a twelve month high of $109.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

