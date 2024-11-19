AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

