AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 56,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.