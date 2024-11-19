Belmont Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.14 and a 52 week high of $233.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

