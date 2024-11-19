Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

