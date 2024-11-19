Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

