Knuff & Co LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 364.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock worth $36,209,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $587.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $535.39 and a one year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

