TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 201.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,264,000 after acquiring an additional 291,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.8 %

AWK stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $150.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

