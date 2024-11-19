Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 7,443.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 369.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 63,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.