The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $258,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

