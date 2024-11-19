Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

