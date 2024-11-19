Napa Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Napa Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $183,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $261,024.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,173.41. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,134 shares of company stock worth $2,046,247.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CEV opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

