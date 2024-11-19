Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.
Ingram Micro Stock Performance
Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.
Ingram Micro Company Profile
Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.
