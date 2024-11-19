Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 209,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $121.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.