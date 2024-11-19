EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

