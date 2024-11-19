Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.0 %

FHI stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $199,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,018.32. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.