Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Regan Stewart Sells 1,637 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75.

Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWEL opened at C$35.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.98 and a 12-month high of C$36.77.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

