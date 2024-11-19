American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Acquires $71,640.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,371.46. The trade was a 62.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 70,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

