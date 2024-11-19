SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

